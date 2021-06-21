'Love is love': Second social justice banner at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship stolen

One week after its dedication, a second social justice banner has been stolen from Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Members discovered the sign’s disappearance on Sunday, a week after the replacement sign was unveiled and dedicated. The new sign replaced the original sign, which was displayed outside the Thach Avenue sanctuary for two years before being stolen back in January.
The sign stated, “In this congregation, we believe: Love is love; Black lives matter; climate change is real; no human being is illegal; all genders are whole, holy & good; and women have agency over their bodies.”
“Let’s call this what it is: an act of hate,” said Chris Rothbauer, the congregation’s lead minister, in a press release. “Someone out there hates the values that our faith calls us to enough that they are willing to target us. This is harassment plain and simple, an attempt to convince us that we should be quiet when we are called to speak out in love.”
According to Rothbauer, the sign was stolen at night and a knife was used to cut out the grommets used to hang the sign. The act was caught on the church's newly installed security cameras and Rothbauer says they are in contact with the Auburn Police Department.
“I refuse to be intimidated,” Rothbauer said. “The goal of this vandalism is to silence us, to make us fear speaking out for our values in the area. Auburn is our home as well, and we believe that the message of the banner is one that many more people than just our congregation hold dear to our hearts.”
An identical yard sign temporarily sits near the entrance of the sanctuary in absence of the sign. Rothbauer says the congregation is committed to replacing stolen signs “as often as necessary.”
“It’s sad to me that someone finds a message of love, inclusion and acceptance so offensive that they feel the need to target us,” Rothbauer added. “In a world where hate so often rules the day, it’s difficult to understand why someone finds the message of inherent worth and dignity of all people so threatening.
Founded in 1961, Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a religious congregation in Lee County. Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations, a liberal religious organization based in Boston and representing over a thousand Unitarian Universalist congregations in all 50 states.