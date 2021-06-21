'Love is love': Second social justice banner at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship stolen

One week after its dedication, a second social justice banner has been stolen from Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Members discovered the sign’s disappearance on Sunday, a week after the replacement sign was unveiled and dedicated. The new sign replaced the original sign, which was displayed outside the Thach Avenue sanctuary for two years before being stolen back in January.

The sign stated, “In this congregation, we believe: Love is love; Black lives matter; climate change is real; no human being is illegal; all genders are whole, holy & good; and women have agency over their bodies.”

“Let’s call this what it is: an act of hate,” said Chris Rothbauer, the congregation’s lead minister, in a press release. “Someone out there hates the values that our faith calls us to enough that they are willing to target us. This is harassment plain and simple, an attempt to convince us that we should be quiet when we are called to speak out in love.”

According to Rothbauer, the sign was stolen at night and a knife was used to cut out the grommets used to hang the sign. The act was caught on the church's newly installed security cameras and Rothbauer says they are in contact with the Auburn Police Department.