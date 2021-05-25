‘Make Opelika the greatest city in the area’: Council members seek to connect Carver-Jeter neighborhoods to rest of city

Opelika council members Erica Baker-Norris of Ward 2 and George Allen of Ward 1 have joined together to come up with ways to better connect the Carver and Jeter neighborhoods in their wards to the city of Opelika as a whole.

The Carver-Jeter Plan, which was introduced by former-Ward 1 Council member Patsy Jones in 1995, seeks to improve the quality of life in the area which Baker-Norris described as having a rich history of African American heritage.

“The Carver-Jeter neighborhoods have been historically inhabited by African-Americans, and the rich history of the area includes Dr. J.W. Darden, Opelika region’s only African American doctor in the early 1900’s, and Dr. W.E. Moton, an integral figure in the education system in the area as well. Also Dr. Ida Jackson, who was a former student and teacher at East Street High School, the first black high school [in Opelika],” Baker-Norris said.

While aspects of the plan have been completed, such as the renovation of the Covington Recreation Center, sidewalk improvements, area street art and the implementation of upgrades to Bandy Park, Baker-Norris said there’s still work to be done in improving the lives of those in the area.

