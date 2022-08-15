Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each aim to fill Hovey's Ward 7 seat

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are vying for the Ward 7 seat on Auburn City Council, which is currently held by Jay Hovey.

Hovey is running against Sherri Reese in November to become the next state senator for District 27.

The Auburn municipal election is Aug. 23.

Coblentz, a banker, and Lane, a small business owner, have ideas for helping Auburn grow, and they will share those on Wednesday during the last of the candidate forums, which have been sponsored by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.

Wednesday's forum starts at 6 p.m. at the chamber building.

Max Coblentz

Max Coblentz is from Montgomery but has lived in Auburn for 20 years. He came to Auburn as a student and realized he wanted to make the town his home.

Coblentz graduated in 2007 from Auburn with a degree in finance and works at Southern States Bank. He says the city’s safe environment and strong school system make the town an ideal place to raise a family.

“I chose to run for office primarily because I have grown to love this community and the people here,” Coblentz said. “Auburn is a great place to live because of the hard work and thoughtfulness of citizens for generations. We’ve got to continue to work hard to keep those attributes strong.”

Coblentz believes his background in banking would be a “tremendous asset” to the city council if he were elected. He says he has worked with cities and governmental agencies throughout his career. He believes his understanding of how budgets and financial statements are organized would also be beneficial if elected to office.

If elected, Coblenz says he’ll continue to support Auburn's school system. He wants to uphold its reputation as a leading system in the state. Coblentz also wants to focus on creating more family amenities and improve existing family attractions. He wants Auburn to become the best place to start, expand or move a business.

“I truly have a passion for watching small businesses succeed,” Coblenz said. “I hope to make Auburn the best place to see small businesses thrive.”

Greg Lane

Greg Lane is originally from Carrollton, Georgia, and graduated from Auburn University in 2002 with a degree in business administration.

After graduation, Lane moved back to Carrollton and started a cell phone retail business with his father. He eventually grew his business to 14 stores across Georgia and Alabama. In 2016, Lane sold his business and moved back to Auburn.

He is the owner of HOTWORX fitness studio and SE Medical.

“It was always a dream of mine to go to school at Auburn, and having the opportunity to move back to Auburn was awesome,” Lane said. “I’ve fallen in love with the town. It's just a wonderful place to live.”

Lane says he is “very invested” in downtown Auburn and wants to continue to see businesses do well.

He says charity has always been important to him and he enjoys coaching youth teams. His 28 years’ experience in business would help him if elected to the city council, he said.

He believes it’s important to be able to “talk to people” and “sell people on your idea.” If elected, Lane says, he would continue to support the police, schools, parks and recreation, and businesses. He feels maintaining safety for residents as the city continues to grow should be a priority.

“This is a job that you have to be able to give your time to do well, and I don't mind giving my time,” Lane said. “I want to give that time for the city of Auburn, especially the City Council.”