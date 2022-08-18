Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each share plan for filling Jay Hovey's Ward 7 seat

Max Coblentz and Greg Lane each told citizens Wednesday why he's the choice to replace Jay Hovey as Ward 7 councilman. The scene was the last candidate forum of the season, sponsored by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, and the room was full.

Coblentz told the audience he had gotten into the race for a few reasons including a heart for service, as well as understanding the importance of local politics and elections.

“There’s been a lot of issues that are going on in our country and when you boil them down, they're very, very local in nature,” Coblentz said. “I think I've really understood that we have to be engaged. We have to get our folks in our ward engaged.”

Lane believes that being a business owner would allow him to bring a different perspective to the city council.

“I'm invested in Auburn, I’m a downtown business owner, and I really enjoy it,” Lane said. “We've been electing the same type of people and expecting different results. Well, I'm somebody different. I'm a business owner, I'm a leader, and I know that I can do the job. And that's why I decided to run.”

When asked about the needs and priorities of Ward 7, both candidates agreed there was a need for more gyms, practice facilities and parks and recs. Lane went on to say that the police, fire and EMS need to continue to be supported as well.

“We're in very safe ward,” Lane said. “I love where I live. I wouldn't trade it for the world. But without safety, everything goes down.”

Both candidates talked about industrial recruitment and financial support for the schools in Auburn. Coblentz said he would like to see more meetings between the Chamber and local business leaders.

“I think we can get these folks together,” Coblentz said. “We can talk to them about what's going on in their industries, how we can help, and particularly maybe any frustrations that they have as business leaders.”

While Lane praised the local schools, he was concerned about their size.

“It has gotten really big,” Lane said. “Some of the children aren't getting the opportunities that they should be getting.”

Both men said if elected their top priority would be listening to the citizens.

“Listening to you guys, listening to what we need to be doing as a city council and making sure we focus on those issues, my priorities are going to fall in line with those things,” Coblentz said.

Lane said listening would be his No. 1 priority as well. He also talked about issues with traffic in town.

“I think Auburn could use possibly an express lane somewhere,” he said. “It's just thinking outside the box with that.”

The Auburn municipal election will be held on Aug 23. For more information on wards and voting, visit https://www.auburnalabama.org/elections/