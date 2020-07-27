You are the owner of this article.
Mayor announces Opelika Town Hall series
Mayor Gary Fuller and the city of Opelika invite the community to attend a series of town hall question & answer sessions.

The meetings will be held on Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Sept. 24 at the new Municipal Court Building from 6-7 p.m.

“We are excited to bring several important issues to the community over the coming months. We have had a number of citizens ask for more information on our police department, community relations and our youth,” Fuller said. “So, we have put together a series that will allow our community to come forward and ask questions.

“We are fortunate to have citizens who care about Opelika and appreciate their input and ideas.”

The schedule is as follows:

» Aug. 6 — Get to Know the Opelika Police Department

» Sept. 3 — Improving Relationships with Our Youth

» Sept. 24 — How We Can Better Communicate and Improve Community Relations

Space will be limited to maintain social distancing. Entry will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The city will also live-stream the events via city YouTube channel, and citizens will be able to ask questions through this channel.

For more information, email lkrehling@opelika-al.gov.

