Mayor Ron Anders delivers virtual State of the City address

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders delivered the annual State of the City address virtually Monday night, outlining the success and challenges the city has faced during the last 10 months.

Anders, poised behind a podium on the Woltosz Theatre stage, gave the second-annual update to a limited crowd at the Jay and Susie Performing Arts Center to ensure safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Residents tuned in via Facebook Live and the city’s YouTube channel.

In the face of a global coronavirus pandemic, statewide economic downturn and a time of national and global unrest, Anders opened by naming a few of the many who have passed away in 2020, including former Auburn football coach Pat Dye, Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins and Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence.

Anders said 2020 has offered a year “anything but normal.” Seeing a pandemic strike the city, heighted civil unrest and government business conducted in a unprecedented situation are just some of the unique challenges Auburn has faced this year.

“Last year, I began by telling you how unexpected and challenging 2019 had been for the city of Auburn,” Anders said. “Franky, a year ago I hoped to stand before you tonight to talk about the state of the city in a year where things were back to normal. But 2020 has been anything but normal.”