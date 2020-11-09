Mayor Ron Anders delivers virtual State of the City address

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders delivered the annual State of the City address virtually Monday night, outlining the success and challenges the city has faced during the last 10 months.
Anders, poised behind a podium on the Woltosz Theatre stage, gave the second-annual update to a limited crowd at the Jay and Susie Performing Arts Center to ensure safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Residents tuned in via Facebook Live and the city’s YouTube channel.
In the face of a global coronavirus pandemic, statewide economic downturn and a time of national and global unrest, Anders opened by naming a few of the many who have passed away in 2020, including former Auburn football coach Pat Dye, Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins and Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence.
Anders said 2020 has offered a year “anything but normal.” Seeing a pandemic strike the city, heighted civil unrest and government business conducted in a unprecedented situation are just some of the unique challenges Auburn has faced this year.
“Last year, I began by telling you how unexpected and challenging 2019 had been for the city of Auburn,” Anders said. “Franky, a year ago I hoped to stand before you tonight to talk about the state of the city in a year where things were back to normal. But 2020 has been anything but normal.”
Anders addressed several topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest, but he spoke optimistically on current and future city innovation and improvements in the hour-and-20-minute update.
Addressing local and national civil unrest, Anders focused on One Auburn, a city initiative encouraging conversations on diversity and equality launched in June.
“I believe that our diversity is not divisive; it is part of our strength,” Anders said. “Together, regardless of individual differences, we are a passionate and resilient community. Together, we stand to face our challenges, including any division among us.”
Anders praised city management and staff for their “undeterred” efforts to continue city services safely during the pandemic. Adapting city business to COVID-19 guidelines took “selfless” and “tireless” work from city employees, according to Anders.
Additionally, Anders praised the COVID-19 task force and city services’ efforts to accommodate to residents’ needs.
Reviewing the city’s coronavirus precautions and shutdowns, Anders praised residents for “putting others needs at the forefront.”
“You have demonstrated again, and as always, the resiliency of the Auburn Family of which I am proud to be a part of and grateful to lead,” Anders said.
With rising COVID cases in the spring came immediate economic impacts as businesses in Auburn and across the state closed their doors. Thousands filed for unemployment in a matter of weeks.
“Your city government didn’t forget about businesses,” Anders said, addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses. To prove his point, he cited the city council’s approval of the working capital loan interest subsidy in a special called meeting in March to provide relief to local small business owners.
Anders noted the economic development team’s “hard work” to not only regain number of jobs lost during COVID-19, but “to increase the job numbers so that they are now higher than they were in January [2020]” by hosting job fairs, filling vacant facilities in town, and helping citizens receive unemployment benefits.
Showcasing success in the city, Anders singled out two manufacturing technologies collaborations with the Auburn University College of Engineering: an additive manufacturing accelerator, a technology-based program that uplifts manufacturers and promotes the use of 3D printing and the Auburn Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, which provides space for training the city's workforce and advanced manufacturing.
Also highlighted was the SiO2 Material Science’s $143 million dollar agreement with the federal government in June to accelerate their production and packaging for storing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.
“This Auburn industry will have a major global impact in combating the coronavirus and a major local impact in investing $163 million in an expansion to its Auburn facility and create 220 new jobs,” Anders said.
Anders led a round of applause for local healthcare workers and thanked residents’ continued support of frontline workers and those affected by the pandemic, calling their support “amazing.”
“Through your support and your behavior, you have helped us to stay healthy and you have helped us stay open,” Anders said.
Anders provided statistics for road repairs, city inspections, new business permits awarded, building renovations, streetscape improvements and other city projects in 2020. He highlighted the new public safety building, calling it the “city’s biggest accomplishment for 2020.”
Anders added that in the coming months, Auburn will focus on the comprehensive traffic study to improve city traffic flow, a public parking deck in downtown Auburn, a new fire station, implementing the Northwest Auburn neighborhood plan and an increase in the city’s water supply.
Improvements in Auburn include a renovation to the Boykin campus, where a museum, gymnasium, indoor and outdoor pool, and a new branch library are to be built. Boykin campus renovations necessitate the relocation of the Public Works and Environmental Services Department.
Over the next two years, Anders said the Parks and Recreation Cultural Master Plan will be implemented, with projects including an inclusive playground in Town Creek Park, renovations to the Jan Dempsey Art Center and the expansion of the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Anders says the city staff has been keeping a cautious eye on the city’s budget.
“Auburn’s performance in 2020 and healthy general fund reserves allow the city to proceed with plan capital projects,” Anders said. The city’s finance department monitors revenue to ensure the general fund is fiscally sound.
“City staff all work hard to be good stewards of your tax dollars and the city’s revenue.”
Anders spoke to the accomplishments of Auburn University, including the culinary science center.
A new medical facility, operated by East Alabama Medical Center, is underway with a freestanding emergency department ambulatory surgery center, radiology services in Auburn’s Research Park.
The downtown addition of a urban grocery store and redevelopment of Auburn Bank were highlighted as well.
Anders acknowledged while the year ahead will bring challenges, he said he is confident Auburn will rise to the occasion.
The Auburn city school system was praised by Anders, with this year seeing a record high of 8,961 students enrolled in Auburn city schools. The continued relationship with Auburn University was highlighted, as well.
This spring, Anders says the city will launch Auburn 2040, a community-led initiative to envision Auburn in 20 years, on April 10, 2021.
Looking forward, Anders expressed gratitude for retiring city manager Jim Buston and said his successor, Megan McGowen Crouch, will begin her tenure as city manager in February.
The evening concluded with the presentation of the second annual Lamplighter Awards, which recognizes six members of the Auburn community who have “quietly light the lamps of their city.”
This year’s recipients include Katie Basden, Colleen Jennings, Fred Kam, Odalys Silvera, Charles Smith and Karen Turner.
The full State of the City address is available on the City of Auburn’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofAuburnAL, and https://www.facebook.com/CityofAuburnAL.
