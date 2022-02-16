Meet Ross Morris, the new Lee County District 2 commissioner

Ross Morris raised his right hand and took an oath of office at Monday’s Lee County Commission meeting. After an urging of “Speech, speech, speech” from Judge Bill English, Morris told of his life in Lee County before taking his new place in the second seat from the left between District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon and English.
Morris was sworn in as the new District 2 commissioner at Monday’s meeting, filling the seat of Sarah Brown, who stepped down in September after filling in for the late Johnny Lawrence.
Morris came to the area in 1987 to attend Auburn University, moved to Atlanta to take a banking job where he married his wife, and ultimately returned to Lee County in 1993 where he’s remained and raised a family.
As his children move through college elsewhere, Morris told the Opelika-Auburn News he felt compelled to become a commissioner to help lead Lee County forward for new residents.
“I’m in a different spot where I can really focus in on service,” he said. “I was born in Houston County in Dothan and lived there for 18 years, but I’ve lived here longer than there, so this is definitely where I’m from now. I sincerely believe everybody is put on the earth to serve in some capacity … and so this is my opportunity to give back to the place I’ve been.”
Largely representing county land around the city limits of Auburn, Morris takes on the role as the city is experiencing significant growth and preparing to meet demand through projects like the Auburn University Regional Airport’s extension of a runway safety area. The commission voted unanimously at the Monday meeting to grant the cities of Auburn and Opelika $500,000 toward the extension project after hearing a presentation from the mayors of the two cities at the commission’s Jan. 31 meeting.
“The airport is so vital to our area, and it would be a mistake if we did not support the safety area extension beyond Airport Road and into Indian Pines Golf Course,” Morris said of the project. “They have to have that larger safety area so larger planes will land here, otherwise we’ll lose that and they’ll go to Columbus or Montgomery.”
When Morris returned to Auburn in the mid-1990s, he enrolled in graduate school at the university where he received a master’s in business education. He taught at Loachapoka High School and Central Phenix City over the course of the next three years, but it wasn’t what his heart was set on.
“I was lucky, but I wasn’t loving that,” Morris said. “A friend of mine from church said (his company) had an opening as an account executive … so I took a job with his company and really loved it.”
Five years later, he began working for security system company Tyco, now Johnson Controls, where he’s been employed ever since as a sales manager. But his enjoyment in school-associated jobs didn’t fade after he stepped away from teaching.
“I’m a backup (public address) announcer for Auburn High School sports, and I operate the scoreboard,” he said. “I do Auburn High baseball and all the volleyball games (and) for Auburn High football I’ve (announced) three or four games over the last few years.”
He’s also served as a logistics coordinator for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Super 7 Championship when it’s held in Auburn.
After the County Commission revived the Lee County Planning Commission in March 2021, Morris stepped up to be one of its inaugural members, and it was there he got his first taste of working in a civic position.
“I really enjoyed that (and) I don’t know, maybe I’m weird, but I really thought that was the purest form of what government should be,” he said. “That’s one of my first duties is to appoint somebody to replace me; I’m looking for volunteers.”
Morris will serve for the remainder of Sarah Brown’s term that expires in November, after which he will run unopposed for the seat in that month’s election.