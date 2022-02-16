Meet Ross Morris, the new Lee County District 2 commissioner

Ross Morris raised his right hand and took an oath of office at Monday’s Lee County Commission meeting. After an urging of “Speech, speech, speech” from Judge Bill English, Morris told of his life in Lee County before taking his new place in the second seat from the left between District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon and English.

Morris was sworn in as the new District 2 commissioner at Monday’s meeting, filling the seat of Sarah Brown, who stepped down in September after filling in for the late Johnny Lawrence.

Morris came to the area in 1987 to attend Auburn University, moved to Atlanta to take a banking job where he married his wife, and ultimately returned to Lee County in 1993 where he’s remained and raised a family.

As his children move through college elsewhere, Morris told the Opelika-Auburn News he felt compelled to become a commissioner to help lead Lee County forward for new residents.