Meet the four candidates running for the vacant Opelika Ward 3 City Council Seat

From 1975 to 1979, he worked on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier, then worked for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Hanners is married to Denise Hanners, has seven children, is a member of the NRA, is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Church of the Highlands team that ministers to children in local neighborhoods.

If Hanners said if he is elected he wants to be a voice for the people of Ward 3, provide first responders with what they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently, increase funding to schools and keep costs as low as possible, especially on building projects.

Hanners said he also wants to preserve the historic district and to help keep the neighborhood quiet, peaceful and safe.

“At my age, I have more time to commit to the city council and to serve,” Hanners said. “I want people in my ward and all citizens of Opelika to be a part of my decision-making while I’m on the council.”

Hanners believes that his 28 years in business has given him the experience needed to make wise decisions for where and when tax money is spent.

Sherri Reese