Memories of tornado strikes still fresh in minds of Lee County responders to year later

The 2019 tornado strike still haunts those police and firefighters who responded in its wake.

“We were all sitting under the awning at Providence Baptist Church because it was raining like really, really hard, and then came out on the radio that there was a large tornado on the ground,” recalled Lee County Sheriff’s Investigator Greg Sumner, who was a road deputy at the time.

That first call sent Sumner and his fellow deputies to the area around Marvyn Parkway and Lee Road 38. They fought the wind and rain all the way south down Marvyn Parkway.

“We never actually saw the tornado as it came through, but then we could barely see. I mean we were running lights and sirens, but there was so much rain that we barely made it through some portions of the road. … It was just raining so hard; it was almost going sideways,” said Sumner, who has been with the Lee County Sheriff's Office for over seven years.

Sumner made it to Lee Road 38 before he saw the first signs of what had just happened.

“There was probably one of the biggest trees I've ever seen laid down lay through the middle of the road … we couldn’t get any further,” he said.

Sumner and the other deputies got out of their cruisers to have a look.