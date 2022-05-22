Micah Messer challenges incumbent Debbie Wood to represent District 38

On the Republican ballot to represent District 38 in the Alabama House of Representatives are Micah J. Messer and the incumbent representative, Debbie Hamby Wood. Wood has served in this position since she was elected in 2018.

There are no candidates on the ballot in the Democratic primary.

Wood said she plans to continue supporting the veteran communities in Lee County and Chambers County if elected to a second term. She said transportation is especially difficult for veterans in Chambers County, which does not have formal transportation services available to take them to and from doctors.

“Most of the veteran money comes federally, so that’s not something that we have an opportunity to change,” Wood said. “But what we can do is work on the services that are available to them, and transportation issues are an issue.”

Another part of her platform is teacher retention and recruitment in education. She said Alabama currently has a shortage of teachers.

“We need approximately 2,500 math teachers,” Wood said. “That’s how many we need across the state that we do not have, so we have to find ways to incentivize or create an atmosphere where people want to come to Alabama and teach because we are losing teachers.”

Messer, who is challenging the incumbent in Tuesday’s primary election, has a platform that prioritizes economic and educational reform. He said that people he has spoken to since deciding to run for office want the “gas tax” repealed.

“A lot of people didn’t like the fact that it could be raised every two years by one cent without any type of legislator vote — or the people voting on it,” he said. “We didn’t get an opportunity to vote on that, so a lot of people don’t want that.”

Another part of Messer’s platform focuses on repealing school standards, which he believes are responsible for the state’s poor scores in education.

“We need to look at repealing those and replacing them with something that actually makes sense and do that in cooperation with teachers … with the parents as well,” he said.

District 82

In the race to represent District 82 in the Alabama House of Representatives, Terrence Johnson of Tuskegee is challenging incumbent Pebblin Warren. Both candidates are from Tuskegee and running as Democrats.

There are no candidates on the ballot in the Republican primary. "Since 2005, I have had the honor and privilege to represent the people of House District 82," Warren wrote on her Facebook page, "and Together, we have fought for the critical issues that matter in our community: better economic opportunities, affordable healthcare, public education, voting rights, and criminal justice reform."

On his Facebook page, Johnson wrote, "It's time for fresh ideas, citizens of District 82! I am assessible to all citizens, and stand ready to carry out your wishes at all times, not just during reelection period. It's time to pass the torch, no more politics as usual." More local races In Lee County Commission’s District 4, incumbent Robert Ham is running for a fourth term and is facing Greg Boddie and Tony Langley. They are on the Republican ballot, and no candidates are on the Democratic ballot. In Lee County Board of Education’s District 2, incumbent Larry Boswell is running against Rusty Wood. They are on the Republican ballot, and no candidates are on the Democratic ballot. In the election for Alabama’s 37th Judicial Circuit Judge, Place 1, Elijah Beaver and Jeff Tickal, both of Opelika, are vying to replace Judge Jacob Walker, who is not running for reelection. Both are on the Republican ballot, with no candidates running as Democrats.