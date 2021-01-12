Mo Brooks responds to census resolution, defends rally speech

Alabama Representative Mo Brooks of Huntsville released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to what he called “scurrilous fake news media and socialists democrat attacks."

In the 2,846 word press release, Brooks quotes Scripture and Martin Luther King Jr., defends his participation and statements from last Wednesday’s “Save America” rally, and responds to lawmaker’s call to censure him.

Brooks says the violent protestors who stormed the capitol should “be ashamed of themselves because their attack on the U.S. Capitol destroyed two months of debate and work” and they “could not have done more damage if they had followed any script written by the Democrat National Committee.”

Brooks defended statements made in last Wednesday’s "Save America" rally speech, including “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

“Socialist Democrats and their Fake News Media Allies won’t get an apology from me because my remarks were not wrong,” Brooks said. “Conversely, the Socialist Democrats and their Fake News Media Allies should be apologizing to the public for the egregiously and manipulative way they have deceived the public on this issue.”