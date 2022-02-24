Mo Brooks says his "kicking ass" comment before Capitol attacks was taken out of context

Rep. Mo Brooks told a town hall meeting in Opelika that his “taking down names and kicking ass” comment before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was taken out of context.
Brooks, a Republican from Huntsville who is running for U.S. Senate, brought up the subject before a crowd of about 30 people at the Opelika Public Library on Thursday morning.
“If you’ve ever been to a rally, you don’t want to be boring,” he said of being asked by the White House to give a speech. “I gave a rip-roaring speech to try to motivate people to understand America and how we’re at risk and what they need to do, which is focus on the 2022 and 2024 elections, the fake news media, the Democrats and even some RINOs.”
Brooks said the media twisted his words and only used a snippet of his speech to say he inspired the attack on the Capitol, which he claims was “furthest from the truth.”
“They don’t have the full sentence or the preceding sentence that tells you that I was talking about taking down names of RINO Republicans and beating them in the 2022 and 2024 elections,” he said.
A review of Brooks' speech shows that before his "kicking ass" comment, he was talking about the election and donned a "Fire Pelosi" hat. Immediately after the comment, he talked about sacrifices made by the founding fathers and asked the crowd, "Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America?"
Brooks reminded the gathering that U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was appointed by Barrack Obama, dropped Brooks from a lawsuit by a Democrat colleague alleging that he, President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Guiliani bore some responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.
On Feb. 18, Mehta dismissed all claims against Guiliani and Trump Jr. and said that Brooks' comments were political speech protected by the First Amendment and that if Brooks filed for dismissal he would grant it.
“It’s most unfortunate that the fake news media and several of our adversaries are so willing to distort, deceive and lie in order to achieve their political goals,” Brooks said. “The American people better wake up before we lose our republic.”
Brooks said he decided to run for the Senate seat currently filled by Sen. Richard Shelby, who's 87 and will be retiring at the end of this term, because it provides a “great ability to impact public policy.”
“In the House, if you’re not in the majority then you’re like a potted plant up against a steamroller,” he said. “The steamroller wins.”
Brooks said the Senate would also provide him with the opportunity to vote on things that the House doesn’t get to, including federal judges, cabinet members, treaties and more.