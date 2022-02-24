Mo Brooks says his "kicking ass" comment before Capitol attacks was taken out of context

Rep. Mo Brooks told a town hall meeting in Opelika that his “taking down names and kicking ass” comment before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was taken out of context.

Brooks, a Republican from Huntsville who is running for U.S. Senate, brought up the subject before a crowd of about 30 people at the Opelika Public Library on Thursday morning.

“If you’ve ever been to a rally, you don’t want to be boring,” he said of being asked by the White House to give a speech. “I gave a rip-roaring speech to try to motivate people to understand America and how we’re at risk and what they need to do, which is focus on the 2022 and 2024 elections, the fake news media, the Democrats and even some RINOs.”

Brooks said the media twisted his words and only used a snippet of his speech to say he inspired the attack on the Capitol, which he claims was “furthest from the truth.”

“They don’t have the full sentence or the preceding sentence that tells you that I was talking about taking down names of RINO Republicans and beating them in the 2022 and 2024 elections,” he said.