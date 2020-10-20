New city manager, student housing on Auburn agenda

New rules for off-campus student housing and a new city manager are on the Auburn City Council’s agenda Tuesday night.

The council will follow up its work session from last session, when members directed Mayor Ron Anders to forego a search to replace City Manager Jim Buston, who is retiring at the end of January.

The council will vote to formally offer Assistant City Manager and COO Megan McGowen Crouch the job and instruct Anders to work out a contract with her. Crouch has been with the city for 22 years, starting as an intern and working her way through the administrative ranks.

The student housing moratorium is back before the council Tuesday as well. Council members will have a public hearing on cutting the density for future student development around the downtown area down from 255 beds maximum to 170. There is also language to “enhance development and design standards for new construction to encourage more desirable development outcomes.”

The council will be looking at language for the zoning changes that has been worked up by the city’s planning commission and its staff over the last couple of months.

In other business, the council will: