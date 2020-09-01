New park, better benefits on Auburn council agenda

The Auburn City Council agenda for Tuesday night includes more park space for dogs and improved benefits for employees.

The council will vote on whether to hire Adams Construction & Associates Inc. to start site work on Dinius Park, the latest proposed addition to the city’s parks inventory. The contract is valued at $872,964.61.

The park, located at 1435 E. Glenn Ave., will be named after the Dinius family, who donated the land to the city in 2013. It will be just over 13 acres and feature a large dog park (1.06 acres), a small dog park (0.48 acres), natural playground, family pavilion and restrooms.

The project is part of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Master Plan, which provides a 20-year plan to improve the city’s parks, recreation, arts and cultural programming, libraries, greenspace, trails, facilities, landscape and natural features.

The construction to be approved Tuesday includes a new restroom building, the two dog parks and walking trails – as well as site improvements like lighting, grading and erosion control. There will be 44 parking spaces added.

Improved benefits