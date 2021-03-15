New senior center up for vote in Opelika, planned to be housed in Southside Center for the Arts

The Opelika City Council will vote Tuesday on a funding request to add a senior center to the Southside Center for the Arts.

If approved, $400,000 would go towards converting unused rooms in the Southside Center into a new senior center, providing a larger space for Opelika seniors to congregate and lessening the chances of the most vulnerable of the city’s residents contracting the virus, according to the grant application.

Mayor Gary Fuller said one end of the building would be made into a senior center while the rest of the building would still function as an art center.

“We have been desperately needing a place for our seniors, and we’ve been looking for a place ever since I’ve been mayor,” Fuller said. “We think this is the perfect location, but of course it will require some extensive renovation and remodeling.”

The renovations in the 2,300 square-foot-facility would provide two large classrooms, an office, three ADA-compliant bathrooms and a warming kitchen, creating a space in which seniors could share social interaction, activities and daily meals. The current senior center consists of one 600-square-foot activity room of only 600 square feet, according to the city’s grant application.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}