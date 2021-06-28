Nice problem to have: Lee County must figure out how to spend $32M in federal stimulus

Lee County needs to plan how to spend $32 million in federal stimulus money, county commissioners were told Monday night.
How big of a task is it? County Administrator Roger Rendleman told the Opelika-Auburn News last month that Lee County hasn’t had a federal infusion of cash on this scale since the New Deal in the 1930s.
“There are over a billion dollars coming to Alabama counties. We’ve never seen in our lifetime … we typically don’t receive federal dollars directly,” said Rendleman, referring to the federal money sent to state and local governments this spring by Congress and the Biden administration.
Governmental Relations Coordinator Wendy Swann told commissioners that there are some strings attached – Lee County can’t use the money to cut tax rates, fund pensions or set it aside in a so-called Rainy Day fund.
There is a wide variety of allowable uses, including expanding broadband access for citizens, small business aid, environmental cleanup, food insecurity, housing and neighborhoods, mental health issues and addressing educational disparities in communities. All the money must be spent by 2024.
Coming up with a spending program in-house and executing it by 2024 would be tough, said Swann, as she and her staff don't have the experience handling the paperwork and compliance demands of completing so many different projects within three years.
"We're already busy with the jobs we're doing," said Rendleman, referring to the county's steady growth rate and increasing demands on roads and other infrastructure.
Swann suggested the commissioners consider using the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) program to help with “compliance, intergovernmental, technical and educational challenges” to best use their federal stimulus funding.
That option would require adding a county staffer, Swann said; however, the expert help would help assure that Lee County uses the money as it is intended and within the three-year timeframe. She said the cost of signing on with the IAC program would be approximately $1.4 million.
The commissioners did not vote on Swann's recommendation, putting off the decision until next month.
District Two Commissioner Sarah Brown told her colleagues that they should think about scheduling some public meetings to sound out citizens on what the money should be spent on. A public work session is likely in the near future.