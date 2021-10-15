Not in my subdivision: The Preserve residents ask planning commission to deny townhomes

Preserve Land LLC exchanged home-building rights from Eastbrook Homes Southern to Dan Ryan Builders this summer and residents say plans for the townhome units were created after the move.

In order for them to be built, the Auburn City Council would have to amend City Ordinance 3063 — but the Planning Commission voted 5-4 against recommending the amendment to the council.

Preserve Land hoped to build 88 new townhome units and 88 new single-family units north of the existing Preserve homes.

David Slocum, representing Preserve Land at the meeting, said building townhomes instead of houses would allow the developer to keep more trees in the area, but residents said they were told only single-family houses would be built and they haven't had any input or notice that expansion was going in a different direction.

“The reason for the change sounds to me like making money,” said Commission member Marcus Marshall, who said he likes the idea of more open space but feels homeowners were promised a different subdivision.

Chris Niswender said he and other residents moved to The Preserve from other subdivisions like those around the Auburn University Club golf course to get away from townhomes and are disappointed they weren't consulted about the plan.