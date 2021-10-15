Not in my subdivision: The Preserve residents ask planning commission to deny townhomes

Officials pushed back on expansion in an Auburn subdivision Thursday after residents complained saying duplexes were being built in The Preserve subdivision and they only expected single-dwelling homes to be added.
The Auburn Planning Commission backed the residents and voted they would not recommend changing a city ordinance to allow townhomes.
Residents said they bought homes in The Preserve from one developer and now another developer has taken over home-building rights in the subdivision and has been planning to add townhomes.
The Preserve is in northwest Auburn off West Farmville Road.
“I realize that some of those things happen but … there’s other people here tonight that felt like they spent their hard-earned money on something and now it’s going to be different,” Jordan Drummonds told the Planning Commission.
Drummonds said her family moved into the subdivision just four months ago when the old developer still maintained home building rights, and she said she was told only single-family units would be constructed.
The new townhomes would have been more like apartments or duplexes where multiple residents would live in the same units with shared walls, but residents said they want to live among single-family, detached homes.
Preserve Land LLC exchanged home-building rights from Eastbrook Homes Southern to Dan Ryan Builders this summer and residents say plans for the townhome units were created after the move.
In order for them to be built, the Auburn City Council would have to amend City Ordinance 3063 — but the Planning Commission voted 5-4 against recommending the amendment to the council.
Preserve Land hoped to build 88 new townhome units and 88 new single-family units north of the existing Preserve homes.
David Slocum, representing Preserve Land at the meeting, said building townhomes instead of houses would allow the developer to keep more trees in the area, but residents said they were told only single-family houses would be built and they haven't had any input or notice that expansion was going in a different direction.
“The reason for the change sounds to me like making money,” said Commission member Marcus Marshall, who said he likes the idea of more open space but feels homeowners were promised a different subdivision.
Chris Niswender said he and other residents moved to The Preserve from other subdivisions like those around the Auburn University Club golf course to get away from townhomes and are disappointed they weren't consulted about the plan.
“The (Auburn University) Club was becoming inundated with the townhomes, (and) it’s just not what we wanted to see,” Niswender told the Planning Commission. “Evidently, they’ve been planning this for a long period of time that they haven’t told any residents about. If they wanted our input, you would think that they would have actually reached out to the people who are living here.”
Kurt Czimar, another Preserve resident, told the Planning Commission that Eastbrook Homes Southern had designed lots for residents with physical disabilities but that proposed new townhome units may not be accessible by Americans with Disabilities Act recommendations.
“What Eastbrook Homes ... originally advertised was a bedroom community of single-family houses on large lots and with estate lots on the front side of the property,” Czimar said. “The misnomer with the condos/townhomes is those buildings aren’t going to be ADA compliant based on it’s a multifamily or a multi-story building.”
Currently, the subdivision’s zoning as Development District Housing with a Planned Development District designation only allows for single-family homes to be built, and an amended ordinance would be needed to allow townhomes on the undeveloped land.
Planning Commission members were divided on the issue of amending the ordinance to accommodate the proposed townhome units. It's currently zoned as Development District Housing with a Planned Development District designation, and the ordinance states only single-family homes can be built.
“Townhouses might be a great affordable option, but I don’t believe they go in a plan that was offered to all of the hundreds of current homeowners as traditional single-family residences,” said Commission member Robyn Bridges.
McCord said he struggled in his vote because of the zone's size but ultimately feels residents in opposition are reasonably far away from where townhomes would be constructed and said existing homes in the northwest corner of the subdivision are closest to where the townhomes would be.
“(Future homes are) not to be completed until 2022, so anybody that would buy there would know that there are townhomes there.”
Robyn Bridges, Jana Jager, Mack LaZenby, Marcus Marshall and Wendy Birmingham voted against the motion, while Chairman Phil Chansler, Warren McCord, Nonet Reese and Robert Ritenbaugh voted in favor. The ordinance amendment request now moves to an upcoming City Council meeting with a recommendation from the Planning Commission for denial.