Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27

Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8.

District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

Democrat Sherri Reese

Reese, 49, was born and raised in Opelika. She graduated from Opelika High School then went into the Army while also attending college.

She graduated from Trident University in California in 2003 with a degree in general management, then got her master’s degree in human resources management in 2017 from Webster University in Missouri.

Reese spent 24 years in the Army and served as a drill sergeant, a recruiter and an Inspector General staff member before being commissioned as an officer and retiring as a captain. After retiring in Hawaii, she moved back home to Opelika to raise her son who recently graduated from Opelika High School.

Since returning in 2018, Reese joined the Lee-Russell Transportation Board, became a track and field coach at OHS, a member of the NAACP and recently became a liaison for the Opelika Police Department.

Reese decided to run for this position because she believes there needs to be more transparency in the government.

“My biggest thing would be bringing transparency back to my constituents and actually letting them know what is being talked about, what is being voted on and how they feel about what’s going on,” she said.

If she were elected, Reese said she would like to see Alabama adopt Medicaid expansion. She would also like to work on prison reform and improving the education system.

Reese said she knows the majority in the Alabama senate right now belongs to the Republicans, but she believes she’s the perfect candidate to “work across the aisle.”

“I served 24 years in a volunteer army, which shows my dedication, loyalty and commitment to service and my ability to place other’s needs and best interests over my own,” she said. “In the military, we are put into situations where we have to work with a multitude of different personalities and different people from different backgrounds, but the entire thing is, we’re about building a team.”

Reese said she believes she is the right candidate for the position because she understands the people in District 27 and can represent their views.

“I would like everyone to know that every vote matters. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that your vote doesn’t matter,” Reese said. “Your vote carries power. The person that you vote into office is going to represent you for the next four years. Make sure you do your homework and make sure you are giving your power to the right person.”

Republican Jay Hovey

Hovey, 44, was born and raised in Lee County and grew up in the community of Marvyn. He is an Auburn University graduate and served as a student firefighter while in college.

He is a mortgage loan originator for AuburnBank, has served as the Auburn Ward 7 city councilman, serves as a deacon at Providence Baptist Church and is married to Anna, who has been the president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce for about two years.

Hovey has served in various roles in the community including with the Alabama Small Business Advisory Commission, United Way of Lee County, Kiwanis Club, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and the city of Auburn Greenspace Advisory Board.

“I decided to run for this position because I saw an opportunity to continue my service to the community, the area that I grew up in,” Hovey said in an earlier interview. “I felt that we needed a state senator that was in touch with the community, one that’s involved and has a good knowledge of what’s going on.”

If elected, Hovey said he will uphold the values of the people of District 27, fight for born and unborn children, work to improve education, protect the Second Amendment and fight against government overreach.

Hovey added that he believes citizens deserve a senator who will be engaged with the community year round and not just during election season.

“I think it’s important that voters know that they can count on me as a senator, as being involved in the community, as being easily accessible and one that they can know is going to represent them the way that they expect,” Hovey said.

If elected, Hovey plans to continue to support the education system, economic development and growth as well as protect conservative values, protect top tier quality of life in the district and fight to cut government spending.