 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ogletree Road now open at culvert replacement site
0 comments
top story

Ogletree Road now open at culvert replacement site

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light's operation concerns Auburn residents (copy)

Automobiles zip through the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and Richland Road in Auburn in this June 25, 2011 file photo. 

 Vasha Hunt/Opelika-Auburn News file

Ogletree Road has now reopened at the site of the culvert replacement project between Oak Knoll Circle and White Oak Lane, the city of Auburn announced Friday.

Construction included demolishing two corrugated metal pipe culverts to make way for a new double barrel, bottomless, cast-in-place concrete culvert, the city’s project status page states.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Delays can be expected as final grading, paving, sodding and guardrail installation continues in the coming weeks, the City of Auburn said.

Drivers are advised to remain cautious when traveling through the construction site.

President Joe Biden welcomed March job data as America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring, adding 916,000 jobs for the month.

Construction began in August 2020. Hudmon Construction Company, Inc. of Opelika served as the contractor for the project.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert