Only 4 percent of the roads in Opelika are bike-friendly, but city council wants to change that

Opelika’s City Council will discuss the adoption of a bike and pedestrian pathways plan at its Tuesday worksession that’s been years in the making.

The plan, which was developed and compiled by engineering consulting firm Sain Associates out of Birmingham, presents potential projects for the city to consider that would significantly add to the amount of bike paths and sidewalks Opelika has to offer.

“The city maintains about 216 miles of roadway, and of that 216 miles, about 15 percent of those roads have sidewalks while about 4 percent include bicycle facilities,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “I’m excited about the possibilities of what this [plan] will mean to our community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan outlines 51 potential projects stretching out over 49.7 miles with estimated total costs of over $61 million dollars, and while the adoption of the plan itself is only the beginning, Fuller said he is excited about what those changes could mean to the city and its residents.