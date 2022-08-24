Opelika beats cities in 17 Southern states for a top economic development award

The city of Opelika has received top honor for economic development excellence in the South.

City officials were presented with the Community and Economic Development Award earlier this month at the Southern Economic Development Council conference in San Antonio.

The annual conference recognizes communities across the South for innovation and collaboration in development efforts.

Opelika won the award for communities of 15,001-40,000 residents for its efforts in giving career opportunities to soldiers transitioning from active duty to civilian life. Lori Huguley, director of economic development for Opelika, and John Sweatman, economic development project manager for Opelika, accepted the award on the city’s behalf.

Sweatman said Opelika was singled out from other small cities from 17 states.

In 2019, Opelika began collaborating with Fort Benning on its Career Skills Program because it felt the program would be “the perfect vehicle to reach this untapped talent pool,” Sweatman said.

Traditionally, the Department of Defense works with individual companies to allow transitioning soldiers to receive training and job placement through unpaid internships while still on active duty. Participants spend four months working full-time for an approved company learning new skills and embracing the corporate culture with hopes of being offered a job at the internship’s conclusion.

Instead, Opelika created the nation's first citywide Career Skills Program, allowing internships for transitioning soldiers with all companies within the city.

“We can start with a soldier's skill set and desires for civilian career and shop around to our Opelika companies and businesses to find the best fit for them and give them opportunities to talk to different companies to find one that they want to do the internship with,” Sweatman said.

The program is now helping several Opelika businesses fill workforce shortages and skill gaps. The veterans give the city a well-trained and disciplined talent pool to pull from.

Opelika's approach enable its individual companies to avoid a lengthy approval process as well as extensive reporting requirements while at the same time allowing soldiers to intern with more than one company and increase their skills training and chances for a successful outcome.

Opelika has also expanded its efforts to include assisting other veterans and military spouses with direct hire opportunities, and its “Vets Choose Opelika” incentive program offers assistance with down payments on homes, reimbursement of utility activation fees and 1-year family memberships to the Opelika Sportsplex & Aquatic Center.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said that the city's economic development team "sets Opelika apart from any other city in the nation."