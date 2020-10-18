Opelika block party celebrates community at The Curtis House

Smoke from a grill and the sounds of music filled Jeter Avenue across from the Opelika Learning Center Saturday as people gathered at The Curtis House for a block party.

The nonprofit began with State Rep. Jeremy Gray’s (D-Opelika) work to honor the legacy of his great-grandfather, Lottie B. Curtis, and the work he did for his community.

“Everyone in the community gravitated towards him because he was a deacon at Greater Peace Church, he was a veteran after World War II in the Navy, he was a sharecropper at one time, he was a chauffeur at one time, so he had many skills,” Gray said. “He taught people how to drive, how to work cars and he even built his own house. … You can see the influence he had to this day and with this house. He was basically the best man I’ve ever known, and we just wanted to pay homage to him.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event featured face painting and arts and crafts for children, popcorn and cotton candy machines, educational pamphlets on racial inequality, dancing, sports and food -- the latter provided by the Opelika Police Department as a part of the “Together, Opelika” campaign.