Opelika cancels fall festival, trick-or-treating

Opelika city officials have decided to call off this year’s Fall Festival and Halloween trick-or-treating, citing an abundance of caution regarding the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city posted an online statement Tuesday announcing the change.

“After serious thought about the safety of our community and the current state safer-at-home orders, the City of Opelika has decided not to host Fall Festival and door-to-door trick-or-treating. We have determined there would be no safe way to have these events” the statement read.

Opelika Main Street will, however, host a Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m. Families are invited to drive through a portion of downtown and receive candy in their vehicles while enjoying fun Halloween decorations downtown, according to the statement.

Participants should “festively decorate” their cars and listen along with the Halloween music to be played by the iHeart Radio team.

