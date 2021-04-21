Opelika citizens want to jump-start Carver-Jeter plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Original plan proposals included traffic improvements, removal of derelict housing, a small business incubator, bike/walking trails and renovation of existing single-family homes, plus citizens’ boards to help oversee different aspects of the plan.

There have been improvements over the last several years. The city council recently approved a plan to build a new, bigger $12 million public library. There has also been street art and beautification efforts, some removal of abandoned houses, establishment of a community garden and sidewalk repairs; but many of the initiatives have not been realized due to a lack of money and/or volunteers willing to spearhead the work.

That appears to be changing. Parker Hamilton is leading an ad hoc committee to work with the city on execution of the plan. She, Allen and city council members George Allen and Erica Baker Norris met with Mosley, who committed to publishing regular updates on the plan’s progress.

The first update is posted on the city’s website: www.opelika-al.gov/154/Carver-Jeter-Revitalization-Plan.