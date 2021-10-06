Opelika City Council approves bike/pedestrian path and prepares to amend sign regulations

Smith said the council passed a resolution to hire a law firm several months ago for this very reason.

City Attorney, Guy Gunter said, “It’s our plan to submit the ordinance to the council for the first reading in November. What we’ve tried to do is remove anything that might not be content neutral such as any references to on-premise or off-premise signs, references to outdoor advertising and references to billboards.”

While those things were removed from the ordinance, Gunter said it’s not going to change all of Opelika’s sign regulations. The Supreme Court allows sign regulations based on height, size, characteristics and location of the sign, all of which will be regulated in this ordinance.

“Before, if you had a sign, it had to advertise on the premise of the business and the only thing you could advertise was what’s at that location,” Gunter said. “Now, with the new rewriting they can advertise whatever they want to as long as it’s lawful.”

Opelika Chamber of Commerce

At the beginning of the meeting, Ali Rauch, president and CEO of Opelika Chamber of Commerce, gave an annual report announcing the Opelika Chamber of Commerce was elevated from a four star status to a five star status.