Opelika City Council to vote on accepting over $6 million in federal funds from American Rescue Plan Act

While Fuller said the city did not yet know how all of the money will be allocated, he said city staff would meet with the city council over the next couple of weeks in order to decide what to invest the money in and develop a plan.

“What we plan to do is to sit down with the city council and talk with them about the administration’s plans and to get their ideas on how best to invest this money,” Fuller said. “I want to have the city council participate in that and get their ideas to see the best way to move forward. We have some needs we’ve identified, and we want to discuss those fully with the council.”

If the resolution is approved by the council, the funding will be put into an account separate from all other municipal revenues. Additionally, the city has until the end of 2024 to obligate the funds and until the end of 2026 to spend them, or else they will be required to return the money.

“I don’t anticipate returning any money,” Fuller said. “I’m typically opposed to government give-a-way programs, but if they’re going to be giving money away, I want Opelika to get its fair share, and certainly we have needs in our community that we will be able to properly invest the money to [address].”

