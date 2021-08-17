Opelika City Council votes to accept over $6 million in federal funds; 'I don’t anticipate returning any money,' mayor says;

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved a resolution at its Tuesday night meeting to accept millions of dollars in federal funding as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March.

The federal government is distributing a total of $350 billion across state, local and tribal governments as a part of the legislation, with almost $6.5 million being made available to the city of Opelika from the CoronaVirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds made available as a part of the ARP.

The city has already accepted half of the federal funding offered to them, and with the approved resolution will now formally accept the rest, though funds received by the federal program are limited in what they can be spent on.

At the city council meeting, Opelika resident and local NAACP Community Coordinator Christine Bradshaw said she’d like to see the money used to help impoverished communities within the city of Opelika.

“I’m standing here hoping that you all will allow some of that money [to go to] the impoverished neighborhoods,” Bradshaw said to the council. “We hope we can be part of the plan, and we hope that we can work cohesively and collectively together as a city council, as a community. Let’s make a difference here in Opelika.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}