Opelika council approves bid for pickleball facility improvements

The Opelika City Council unanimously voted to award a bid for the construction of the second phase of the Opelika Pickleball Facility and the construction of additional restrooms at the Opelika SportsPlex at its Tuesday meeting.

The additions to the Opelika Pickleball Facility come after a boom in popularity for the sport and the use of the city’s courts, which Mayor Gary Fuller attributes to the sport’s accessibility to those of all ages.

“We’ve seen the amount of interest, and a lot of times players will go to the pickleball courts and there won’t be any courts available,” Fuller said. “There’re still some people who don’t even know what pickleball is, and more folks will discover this sport once they find out how much fun it is to play and compete.”

The bid for the preliminary work on the construction of additional pickleball courts at the SportsPlex was awarded to Hudmon Construction Company for $209,814.50, which will cover the costs of engineering, site prep and initial surfacing work to add 12 additional pickleball courts to the facility, which would double the amount of pickleball courts at the SportsPlex.

J. A. Lett Construction Co., Inc., was awarded the contract for construction of additional restrooms at the SportsPlex for pickleball players to use, with a low bid of $229,776.