Opelika council approves bike and pedestrian pathways master plan

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved a bicycle path and sidewalk plan at its Tuesday meeting that outlines possible additions to paths on existing roadways spanning over 130 miles throughout the city.

The plan, researched and developed by engineering firm Sain Associates, lays out over 50 potential projects the city could undertake to add more bike paths and sidewalks around town.

Jennifer Brown, a project manager with Sain Associates, told the council the plan includes long-range projects as well as short-term recommendations for additional paths across the city.

“The city ultimately desires to connect its citizens to the places they want to be, so keeping that in mind and also knowing the development of the city’s ADA plan, the goal is for Opelika to become the safest and most business and family-friendly city in America by the year 2023,” Brown said. “Increasing your pedestrian and cycling opportunities is really a step in that goal in itself.”

Brown said the city of Opelika maintained about 216 miles of roadway, with only 15 percent of them having sidewalks and less than 4 percent with bicycle accommodations.