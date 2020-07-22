Opelika council approves over $11 million for new library, $10K allocated to EAMC Foundation

Opelika City Council approved the budget for a new library during its meeting Tuesday evening. The $11,876,188 will go toward the library’s design, construction and furnishing. Once begun, it’s estimated that the project will be completed within a year.

Mayor Gary Fuller presented a certificate of retirement to Curtis “Bruno” Prince for his 50-year career with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Roles that Prince held in the department include ground and maintenance supervisor.

The council approved a special appropriation of $10,000 to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation. The allocation will benefit a neonatal intensive care unit on the third floor.

A professional services agreement with Auburn was approved, involving the services of Opelika Fire Department. Per the agreement, the Opelika Fire Department would offer fire suppression and emergency medical services at the Auburn University Regional Airport during major sporting events and other special events.

The council also approved a memorandum of understanding with Creekline Trials to sponsor it. The city will appropriate $30,000 to Creekline Trails in the budget for the next fiscal year.