Opelika council approves project agreement with Hanwha for new $130 million facility

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday a project agreement with Hanwha Cimarron LLC that will lead to the construction of a new $130 million manufacturing facility in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park and the creation of over 260 jobs.

“At Hanwha Cimarron we’re excited about what the future holds for us,” David Jeon, the CEO of Hanwha Cimarron, said in a statement. “Today we celebrate the announcement of a manufacturing facility to be located here in Opelika. This new facility will help continue our company’s growth in the Carbon Overwrap Pressure Vessel industry, catering to the needs of aerospace, drone, defense, marine, rail, on-vehicle, gas transport and ground storage solutions.

"We’re excited about bringing over 200 good-paying jobs to the local area, and about being a part of the greater Opelika community. We look forward to forming strong local partnerships that will benefit the community, the company, and our employees.”

As a part of the project agreement, the city will provide financial incentives for the creation of the facility to Hanwha, including cash incentives, performance incentives and tax abatements as well as a waiver of any city site plan review fees and building and construction permit fees, according to the resolution describing the agreement.