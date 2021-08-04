Opelika council approves project agreement with Hanwha for new $130 million facility

The Opelika City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday a project agreement with Hanwha Cimarron LLC that will lead to the construction of a new $130 million manufacturing facility in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park and the creation of over 260 jobs.
“At Hanwha Cimarron we’re excited about what the future holds for us,” David Jeon, the CEO of Hanwha Cimarron, said in a statement. “Today we celebrate the announcement of a manufacturing facility to be located here in Opelika. This new facility will help continue our company’s growth in the Carbon Overwrap Pressure Vessel industry, catering to the needs of aerospace, drone, defense, marine, rail, on-vehicle, gas transport and ground storage solutions.
"We’re excited about bringing over 200 good-paying jobs to the local area, and about being a part of the greater Opelika community. We look forward to forming strong local partnerships that will benefit the community, the company, and our employees.”
As a part of the project agreement, the city will provide financial incentives for the creation of the facility to Hanwha, including cash incentives, performance incentives and tax abatements as well as a waiver of any city site plan review fees and building and construction permit fees, according to the resolution describing the agreement.
The company is expected to finish construction of the facility by the beginning of July next year and asked the city for an abatement of all state and local non-education property taxes, construction-related transactional taxes not used to fund education and/or all mortgage and recording taxes for a period of 15 years.
“Hanwha Cimarron’s decision to build a new manufacturing facility in Opelika is great news for the city and for the state,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “This is another project that will create jobs for our hard-working citizens while also showing Alabama offers the kind of business environment that companies seek for success.”
The Opelika City Council also approved a motion to submit a grant application to the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Industrial Road and Bridge Corporation for the construction of a new, 25-foot wide asphalt road to connect the new facility to Northpark Drive within the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park at its Tuesday meeting.
As a part of the grant application, the city will be asking the state for $1.12 million in order to complete the project, which the city has estimated costing about $1.2 million.
“We are so pleased that Hanwha Cimarron is investing in Opelika and bringing significant job growth to our community,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said in a statement. “We thank the leaders of Hanwha Cimarron for having confidence in Opelika. Our city provides a strong workforce and offers great living amenities. We are excited to support this new industry.”
Hanwha, a large business conglomerate based out of South Korea and founded in 1952 as the Korea Explosives Group, provides services and produces goods in a number of industries, including aerospace, mechatronics, chemicals, materials, solar energy, finance, construction, lifestyle and leisure, according to the company’s website.