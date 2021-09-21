Opelika council approves rental inspection ordinance; landlords have about three months to get properties up to standard

The ordinance was passed four to one, with Ward 2 Councilmember Erica Baker-Norris voting against the ordinance, and it will not go into effect until Jan.1, 2022.

The residential rental property registration and inspection ordinance will require rental properties to be subjected to inspections, and exceptions to the ordinance will include hotels, churches, medical care facilities, owner-occupied rental units, rental units owned and operated by a governmental agency other than the city and exempt from city regulations, public housing units, units unavailable to rent and short-term rental units, to name a few.

The revised ordinance will require Housing Choice Voucher Program rental units, formerly known as Section 8 housing, to be registered with the city but will not require them to be inspected by the city as HCVP units fall under inspections programs laid out by the U.S. Department of Urban Housing and Development and performed by contractors hired by the Opelika Housing Authority.

The ordinance will also require rental units that don’t fall into its categories of exceptions to be inspected by city agents upon first-time registration if the unit is unoccupied, if a citizen issues a complaint about the conditions of the property and whenever there is a change in the property’s occupants.