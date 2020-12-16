Opelika council denies Cracker Barrel alcohol license request

The Opelika City Council denied a request for an alcohol license for Cracker Barrel on Fox Run Avenue at its Tuesday meeting in a 2-2 vote.

Had it been approved, the license would have allowed the Opelika Cracker Barrel to serve alcoholic drinks such as beer and mimosas—a change being introduced to Cracker Barrel restaurants nationwide.

“They’re adding mimosas and coffee-type beverages to the menu, not necessarily changing their culture to creating a late-night environment or anything like that,” Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce said at the meeting.

However, some council members like Ward 3 Robert Lofton said they thought serving alcohol went against its reputation as a family restaurant.

“The reservation that I have is that [Cracker Barrel] is a family-type restaurant where people go,” Lofton said. “I have personal reservations about the situation of alcohol in that environment.”

In the split vote, Lofton and Ward 2 Councilmember Erica Baker-Norris voted against the license request while Ward 4 Councilmember Eddie Smith and Ward 5 Councilmember Todd Rauch voted in favor of the license request. Ward 1 Councilmember George Allen was not present at the meeting.

According to City Clerk Russell Jones, tied votes do not allow resolutions to pass.

