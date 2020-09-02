Opelika council gets $63.2M budget plan

Opelika City Controller Cindy Boyd presented the city’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year, a $63.2 million plan than holds the line on light and water bills and sewer fees and improves benefits for city employees.
Boyd told the council that sales tax revenue is 1 percent less than last year despite two lean months in the spring when many local retailers were restricted or shut down due to COVID-19.
The controller projects sales tax collections to be off by about $1.2 million for next year, especially if local tourism takes a hit from less Auburn University football and basketball than usual.
The city will give Opelika City Schools help with operating expenses, as it does each year, to the tune of $3.3 million.
The city will also spend an extra $140,000 next year to improve retirement benefits for its employees, a move Boyd and Mayor Gary Fuller endorse in order to help with employee recruitment and retention.
The council has two weeks to look over the numbers before it meets again Sept. 15 to vote on the proposal. The budget must be approved before the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.
In other business
The council acted on several other items Tuesday night:
>> Fuller reminded city residents of the importance of filling out their census forms. To offer some incentive, Fuller said that if 85 percent of the city fills out their census he will dye his hair red
>> Fuller also reminded residents of the town hall set for Thursday, Sept. 3 in the municipal court building about strengthening the city’s relationship with its youth. Panelists for the evening will include city youth incarceration prevention program director Pastor Skip Long, assistant superintendent of Opelika City Schools Kenneth Burton and state representative Jeremy Gray representing the Curtis House youth organization
>> The council approved the amendment of a city zoning ordinance 21.9 acres for "The Villages of Opelika" planned unit development near Hi Pack Drive
>> The council approved rezoning a former Harley Davidson dealership at 1201 Fox Run Prky. to general commercial zoning to accommodate plans to open an RV dealership there
