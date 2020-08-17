Opelika council to authorize community relations role for police department

The Opelika Police Department may soon be looking for a community specialist should city council authorize the position during its next meeting on Tuesday.

During the recent town hall with city police officers, Captain Shane Healey expressed the department’s wishes to build a positive relationship with members of the community. He also emphasized the importance of officers not only being familiar with the areas they patrol but the individual residents as well.

“We know how to police here. We’re not really good at some of the other stuff that we really need to be doing,” Healey explained.

The community relations specialist would be working under Healey, assisting the department from a public relations standpoint and pioneering its future social media presence. In addition to pushing out emergency alerts to residents, other social media plans include profiling different members of the force.

Also on the agenda is a street closure request for Opelika Main Street’s On the Tracks wine event, currently set for Oct. 9. This year’s event will be slightly different, with all activities held outside instead of inside of individual businesses to help with social distancing.

Additional business