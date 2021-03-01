Opelika council to consider ordinance to hold landlords accountable for rental properties

“We can track most of this by when they turn their power on or off or when they turn their water on or off,” Fuller said. “We’ll check our list and make sure that’s a registered property, and if it’s not registered then we’re not going to turn the power on or switch it to your name until we contact the property owner or rental agent.”

Property owners would be required to register their properties with the city between Oct. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2022. Properties built after Jan. 1, 2022, would be required to be registered before they can be occupied by renters, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance would ensure that landlords maintain and improve the quality of housing in Opelika and make sure that more affordable housing options within the city remain habitable. If passed, the ordinance would also allow renters to file complaints to the city regarding the conditions of their rental property, according to the ordinance.

“We don’t want it to be difficult, we just want to make sure our citizens are living in a safe place,” Fuller said. “Elle, who is the fifth member of my family, is a 100% purebred hound dog who came from the humane society. There’s some housing that people are living in that we wouldn’t let Elle spend the night in, and it’s shameful. We think this is the right thing to do.”

