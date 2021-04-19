Opelika council to hear request for second Juneteenth downtown march

The Opelika City Council will consider a street closure request at its meeting Tuesday to accommodate a second Juneteenth Peaceful March for Social Justice, to be held June 18.

The first march to be held in Opelika drew hundreds to the city’s downtown in 2020 to speak out against racism and celebrate the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. Organizer Janataka Holmes, 35, hopes even more will come out for this year’s event.

“Because I truly love my city and am a huge advocate for the city of Opelika, the last thing I wanted to see was a non-peaceful protest,” Holmes said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate and bring awareness to the holiday but also bridge the gap and relationship between our law enforcement and community.”

While Holmes hopes the event will become an annual tradition, this year’s march for social justice will follow the trial of Derek Chauvin over a year after George Floyd’s death, and Holmes said that no matter the verdict, the march will continue to be a platform to decry systemic racism.