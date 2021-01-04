Opelika council to re-vote on Cracker Barrel alcohol license

Opelika’s City Council will vote again on a request from Cracker Barrel for an alcohol license at its Tuesday meeting after denying the request last month.

The request for an alcohol license for Cracker Barrel on Fox Run Avenue was denied in a 2-2 vote at the council’s Dec. 15 meeting, with Ward 1 Councilmember George Allen absent from the meeting.

If approved, the license will allow the Opelika Cracker Barrel to serve alcoholic drinks such as beer and mimosas — a change being introduced to Cracker Barrel restaurants nationwide.

“They’re adding mimosas and coffee-type beverages to the menu, not necessarily changing their culture to creating a late-night environment or anything like that,” Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said at the meeting.

However, some council members like Ward 3 Robert Lofton said they thought serving alcohol went against its reputation as a family restaurant.

“The reservation that I have is that [Cracker Barrel] is a family-type restaurant where people go,” Lofton said. “I have personal reservations about the situation of alcohol in that environment.”