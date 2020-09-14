 Skip to main content
Opelika council to vote on $63.2M budget
OPS Municipal Court

The Opelika City Council meets Tuesday to vote on next year's budget and zoning changes targeting payday loan stores.

 Jordan Hill

The Opelika City Council will vote Tuesday night on a $63.2 million plan for next year’s budget and unveil new language that regulates where payday loan stores can do business.

The Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget goes into effect Oct. 1, as required by state law.

It projects sales tax collections to be off by about $1.2 million for next year, especially if local tourism takes a hit from less Auburn University football and basketball than usual.

The city will consider giving Opelika City Schools $3.3 million for help with operating expenses, as it does each year. The city also likely will spend an extra $140,000 next year to improve retirement benefits for its employees.

Payday loan changes

The proliferation of payday loan stores and other high-interest loan outlets in the city has gotten the attention of city leaders. The council will host a public hearing to vet new zoning language aimed at regulating where such businesses locate, including the following:

» “Studies have found that these uses tend to locate in lower income neighborhoods. In many instances, these uses cluster together which can have negative effects on surrounding properties,”

» Such “Alternative Financial Service Providers are prohibited unless the proposed use is located more than 2,500 feet from another financial service provider…”

» “Alternative financial service providers are prohibited unless the proposed use is located more than 200 feet from any property used primarily for a single-family residence…”

The council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Court chambers of the city’s new public safety building at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

