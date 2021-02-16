 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika council to vote on grant request to fund Creekline Trails
0 comments
top story

Opelika council to vote on grant request to fund Creekline Trails

{{featured_button_text}}
Creekline 4

A conceptual rendering by Jennifer Smith, environmental design visiting professor at Auburn University, shows a Creekline path near the intersection of Waverly Parkway and Highway 280.

 Courtesy of Rocky and Shealy Langley

The Opelika City Council will vote on whether to request grant funding from the state government in order to fund the first portion of the Creekline Trails project at its Tuesday night meeting.

If approved, the city would request up to $400,000 from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs in order to fund a trail along Pepperell Creek.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The multi-use trail will be about 5,000 feet in length and will follow along the creek on the site of the Opelika Innovation and Technology Park. The paved trails will be anywhere from 8-10 feet wide in order to accommodate both bicyclists and pedestrians. Two gravel parking lots located at both entrances of the trail are also included in the plans.

The city also has plans to help fund the project itself with about $150,000 from its unassigned fund balance, according to the resolution.

If funding is obtained and construction begins, the trail along Pepperell Creek would be the first of many potential trails proposed by Creekline Trails, which aims to increase the number of recreational paths for cyclists and pedestrians, launch points for canoes and parks throughout the city of Opelika.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Latinos struggle with access to vaccines

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert