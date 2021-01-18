 Skip to main content
Opelika council to vote on revamp of historic walking tour
Opelika's city council will vote on whether to allocate funding to a revamp of the city's historic downtown walking tour at its meeting Tuesday.

Opelika’s city council will vote Tuesday night on providing funding for redesigning the Historic Downtown Walking Tour.

The funding of almost $3,500, from a grant given by the Alabama Historic Commission and a match by the city, will pay employees of the city, Opelika Main Street and the Opelika Historic Preservation Commission to plan a route of the tour, gather photos and descriptions of the properties and design a new brochure.

The tour will allow residents and visitors alike to explore and learn the history of Opelika’s downtown, Geneva Street and the Northside Historic District and will be based on historic markers already in place, architectural styles in the area, religious buildings, government buildings and sites important to the city’s African-American history.

“It is our desire to attract locals and tourists alike to our Downtown Business District to see how hard the City of Opelika and [the] Historic Preservation Commission have worked to retain its historic character,” the application for the funding reads. “While participating in the walking tour, people will be encouraged to visit our many shops and restaurants to further see preservation at its finest!”

