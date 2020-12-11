Opelika council upholds firing of former fire department captain

The Opelika City Council voted 3-2 to uphold Mayor Gary Fuller’s decision to fire former Opelika Fire Department Capt. David Davis at a special session held Friday.

Opelika City Attorney Guy Gunter said the former captain was fired for displaying conduct unbecoming of an employee and workplace violence.

“Back on Nov. 6, Mayor Fuller terminated Mr. Davis’ employment with the city,” City Attorney Guy Gunter said. “He filed an appeal to the council. This is the final step in the appeal process. On Dec. 1 and continuing into the early hours of Dec. 2, the council conducted a grievance hearing in executive session.

"At that time the council received testimony from 11 witnesses, received witness statements and other documentary evidence, and so we’re at the point where the council needs to make a decision on the grievance.”

An 18-year firefighting veteran, Davis was injured in a March 15, 2018 training exercise in the 2700 block of Anderson Road and sustained second-degree burns to 30 percent of his body.

He was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he stayed in recovery for three weeks and returned to work at the Opelika Fire Department before being terminated last month.