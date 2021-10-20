Opelika Council votes to take legal action against noisy sawmill in town

The Opelika City Council passed a vote to begin the process of taking legal action against West Fraser Timber Company, saying the site has violated the city’s noise ordinance since Jan. 1, 2021.

Todd Rauch, Ward 5, said when he was elected to city council he made it his goal to ease the burden of the people who live in that part of town.

"The noise at West Fraser is non-stop day in and day out and over the weekends. I experienced it at 3 a.m.," Rauch said. "I'm thankful for the mayor and the previous city council member David Cameron for leading the charge against this noise nuisance."

The sawmill and planter mill is located at 2100 Industrial Blvd within the corporate limits of the City of Opelika.

Louis Brandwein of Opelika said the noise has been going on for years now.

Brandwein, who lives a quarter mile from the facility, said the noise can be heard from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m., but his mother, who lives one street over from him, said she's heard the noise start at 3 a.m.

According to the council, city staff has repeatedly advised the company of the noise ordinance violation, and the company has failed to comply within a reasonable time.