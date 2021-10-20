Opelika Council votes to take legal action against noisy sawmill in town

The Opelika City Council passed a vote to begin the process of taking legal action against West Fraser Timber Company, saying the site has violated the city’s noise ordinance since Jan. 1, 2021.
Todd Rauch, Ward 5, said when he was elected to city council he made it his goal to ease the burden of the people who live in that part of town.
"The noise at West Fraser is non-stop day in and day out and over the weekends. I experienced it at 3 a.m.," Rauch said. "I'm thankful for the mayor and the previous city council member David Cameron for leading the charge against this noise nuisance."
The sawmill and planter mill is located at 2100 Industrial Blvd within the corporate limits of the City of Opelika.
Louis Brandwein of Opelika said the noise has been going on for years now.
Brandwein, who lives a quarter mile from the facility, said the noise can be heard from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m., but his mother, who lives one street over from him, said she's heard the noise start at 3 a.m.
According to the council, city staff has repeatedly advised the company of the noise ordinance violation, and the company has failed to comply within a reasonable time.
The council said numerous citizens residing in the surrounding residential neighborhoods have complained about excessive and annoying high noise levels emitted from the facility. There are also concerns about the health and comfort of those living in the area.
"It sounds like pots and pans and sometimes mixed with alarm buzzers and sirens," Brandwein said. "I lived in Los Angeles for five years and there were all sorts of noises that you get used to, but this is something I don't think I'll ever get used to."
"I'm super excited about the vote and that the mayor got behind it because this has gone on far too long," Brandwein said. "I'm glad Opelika has our back."
Brandwein is excited to see how things will proceed after the vote and suggested Opelika invest in noise barriers like Los Angeles uses.
In other business, the council:
» Proclaimed Oct. 21, 2021, as Wear Purple Day in Opelika in remembrance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
» Approved a resolution to issue a purchase order to CDW Government, Inc. for antivirus malwarebytes software priced at $34,066.20 for Information Technology Department using the National IPA Contract.
» Approved an ordinance to regulate and restrict the sale of dogs and cats at pet shops and pet supply stores.
» Approved a resolution to purchase a Direct-Link Bridge Series Crisis Response Throw Phone System for the Opelika Police Department. The Purchasing-Revenue Manager is authorized to purchase the order to Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. as a sole source purchase not to exceed $26,499.95.
» Approved a resolution to purchase ammunition for the Opelika Police Department. The Purchasing-Revenue Manager is authorized to issue a purchase order to Gulf States Distributors in the total amount of $83,643.00.
» Approved a resolution to purchase one Ford F150 for the Public Works Department. The Purchasing-Revenue Manager is authorized to issue a purchase order to Stivers Ford Lincoln in the total amount of $29,927.00.