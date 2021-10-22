Opelika Councilman Robert Lofton resigns after ALS diagnosis

After a year of serving as the Opelika City Councilman for Ward 3, Robert Lofton, has decided to resign from his position after recently being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“I am no longer able to perform the duties that I feel responsible for and that the citizens of Opelika deserve,” Lofton said in a press release. “I want to thank my fellow council members, Mayor Gary Fuller, all city employees and the administration for their hard work. It has been a joy to work with them all.”

“We are eternally grateful to Dr. Lofton for his leadership and service to our community,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a release. “He has represented Ward 3 with great honor and a proven love for Opelika. I know this decision was difficult for Dr. Lofton and his family.”

Mayor Fuller asks the community to pray for Lofton as he fights his battle against ALS.

“We’d like to ask that citizens respect Dr. Lofton’s privacy as he is not up to visits or phone calls,” Council President Eddie Smith said in a release. “He has navigated his diagnosis with grace and humility and can step away knowing he served the people of Ward 3 honorably.”

On Jan. 11, the City of Opelika will hold a Special Election for the Ward 3 City Council seat.