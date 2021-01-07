Opelika domestic violence center awarded $75,000 to assist victims

Domestic Violence Intervention Center of Opelika was awarded $75,000 to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in east Alabama.

Funds are being allocated to the agency by Gov. Kay Ivey, supplementing earlier funding in 2020 by the governor.

The center provides shelter, advocacy and outreach services for people living in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

“Victims need to know they do not have to endure these terrible crimes and that they have a place of refuge,” Ivey said in a Dec. 28 press release. “I commend these agencies for their dedication and professionalism in helping those in need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

For more information, call the Domestic Violence Intervention Center of Opelika at 334-749-1515.

