 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika domestic violence center awarded $75,000 to assist victims
0 comments

Opelika domestic violence center awarded $75,000 to assist victims

{{featured_button_text}}
Domestic Violence 05

Officer William Schallock reads off names of people killed in domestic violence situation as members of Alpha Chi Omega releases ballon with name tags as the names are call during the Silent Witness Candlelight Vigil and Roll Call at Auburn University on Tuesday. The Silent Witness Candlelight Vigil and Roll Call was held for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and was sponsored by the Women's Resource Center, Domestic Violence Intervention Center, Alpha Chi Omega Auburn Chapter, and Public Safety and Security. Albert Cesare/Opelika-Auburn News

 Albert Cesare

Domestic Violence Intervention Center of Opelika was awarded $75,000 to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in east Alabama. 

Funds are being allocated to the agency by Gov. Kay Ivey, supplementing earlier funding in 2020 by the governor.

The center provides shelter, advocacy and outreach services for people living in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

“Victims need to know they do not have to endure these terrible crimes and that they have a place of refuge,” Ivey said in a Dec. 28 press release. “I commend these agencies for their dedication and professionalism in helping those in need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

For more information, call the Domestic Violence Intervention Center of Opelika at 334-749-1515.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert