Opelika fire chief announces retirement after 35 years of service

Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather announced his retirement from the Opelika Fire Department Thursday after over 35 years of service.

“I will forever value the 35 years I have spent at the Opelika Fire Department and the numerous agencies with which I have had the pleasure and opportunity to work alongside, making my upcoming retirement bitter-sweet,” Prather said in a release. “I will always be grateful to Chief [Albert] Smith for hiring me and affording me the opportunity to serve the citizens of Opelika. I am thankful to Mayor Fuller for allowing me the privilege of leading the Opelika Fire Department. It has truly been an honor to have served with the countless courageous firefighters of the Opelika Fire Department.”

Prather was hired as a firefighter in 1985, promoted to sergeant in 1989, lieutenant in 1994, captain in 1997, and assistant chief in 2004. He has served as chief of the OPD for five and a half years.

“Byron has been a huge asset to the city for many years,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a release. “His leadership to the men and women of the OFD, and his service to our community, will be greatly missed. I along with the city council and the entire Opelika family wish him the best as he starts the next phase of his life.”

Prather’s last day as fire chief will be Jan. 31, 2021. The city of Opelika will begin the search for a replacement fire chief soon and will accept both internal and external applications, according to a release from the city.

