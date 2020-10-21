Opelika Main Street to host entertainment district on Auburn football gamedays

Local college football fans no longer have to watch the games from their couches, as the Opelika City Council approved a request at its Tuesday meeting to close certain downtown streets and sidewalks on football weekends for viewing events put on by Opelika Main Street and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers will be screening the Auburn football game on a big screen at the intersection of North Eighth Street and North Railroad Avenue, said Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street.
He said the event would encourage attendees to visit different restaurants and bars in the area while still allowing for social distancing.
“We saw that there’s a large group of people that cannot stay in Auburn this year that would traditionally come from out of town and want to experience the festivities and the atmosphere of the college town, and we thought that this would be a great way to capitalize on some of that audience that’s used to coming into the area while also giving some locals an opportunity as well to experience our beautiful downtown,” Ward said.
Because the area is designated by the city as an entertainment district, Ward said he encourages attendees to feel free to purchase drinks from neighboring venues to carry around and enjoy as they view Opelika’s downtown and the Auburn football games.
“Main Street and the Chamber plan on partnering with downtown businesses to promote special deals and other game viewing locations,” Ward added.
Support Local Journalism
Streets affected by the request include North Railroad Avenue from North 8th Street to North 7th Street along with North 8th Street from North Railroad Ave to 1st Avenue.
The closures would last from one hour before kickoff to one hour after the games end on Oct. 31, when Auburn will play LSU; Nov. 21, when Auburn will play Tennessee; Nov. 28, when Auburn will play Alabama; and Dec. 5., when Auburn will play Texas A&M.
Neighboring businesses John Emerald Distillery and Red Clay Brewing Company have no issues with the proposed closures, according to the approved request from Ward.
Though the idea for the event came about as a response to the pandemic, if the gameday viewing events prove successful they might become an annual downtown Opelika tradition, Ward said.
“We’re going to wait and see how these four events go and see what the turnout is, but it really came about in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, making people that traditionally would spend thousands to have their tailgate spot on Samford Lawn or on the Campus Green but cannot this year, but are wanting to enjoy the atmosphere of the Auburn-Opelika area during gameday time,” Ward said.
The council also approved another request from Opelika Main Street that evening for Oct. 29 street and sidewalk closures in downtown from 5-9 p.m. for the Downtown Opelika Drive Thru Trick or Treat event. According to the request, the closures will take place on the same streets and sidewalks as the annual downtown Christmas parade route.
“This event is meant to provide a socially distant way for local families to enjoy the Halloween holiday,” Ward said in the approved request. “Downtown businesses will also get heavy exposure prior to the busy holiday shopping season. The Opelika Police Department has been consulted and is going to help with some traffic management during the event.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.