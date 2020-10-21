Opelika Main Street to host entertainment district on Auburn football gamedays

Local college football fans no longer have to watch the games from their couches, as the Opelika City Council approved a request at its Tuesday meeting to close certain downtown streets and sidewalks on football weekends for viewing events put on by Opelika Main Street and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers will be screening the Auburn football game on a big screen at the intersection of North Eighth Street and North Railroad Avenue, said Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street.

He said the event would encourage attendees to visit different restaurants and bars in the area while still allowing for social distancing.

“We saw that there’s a large group of people that cannot stay in Auburn this year that would traditionally come from out of town and want to experience the festivities and the atmosphere of the college town, and we thought that this would be a great way to capitalize on some of that audience that’s used to coming into the area while also giving some locals an opportunity as well to experience our beautiful downtown,” Ward said.