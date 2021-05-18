Opelika mayor elected president of Alabama League of Municipalities

The Alabama League of Municipalities, a group consisting of over 450 government representatives from local municipalities all over the state, elected Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller to serve as the organization’s president and Tuskegee Mayor Lawrence “Tony” Haygood to serve as vice president at its annual convention in Huntsville, Ala., earlier this month.
The Alabama League of Municipalities was founded in 1935 in order to form a united voice of the state’s cities and towns so they could enact legislation and enable their municipalities to perform their functions more effectively.
“The league is an advocate and does for communities what we are unable to do for ourselves,” Fuller said. “When the state legislature is in session, we have an advocacy team that spends a lot of time with legislators looking out for the best interests of the cities and towns in Alabama, and we want to continue that and build those relationships with other elected officials.”
Fuller previously served as vice president of the league from 2020-2021 and was the chair of the league’s committee on state and federal legislation. Along with being an advanced certified municipal official, Fuller also serves on the board of directors for the Alabama Municipal Funding Corporation.
“I’m excited about the year ahead for cities and towns,” Fuller said. “I would not have been able to serve the league had I not been the mayor of Opelika, so I want to thank the citizens of Opelika first of all for hiring me back in 2004, and then for rehiring me every four years since then. … I’m very grateful and humbled to be chosen, and I look forward to working with the league office.”
Haygood, who has also served on multiple league committees, is chair of the board of directors of the Alabama Municipal Funding Corporation and is also an advanced certified municipal official.
“We appreciate the commitment of Mayors Fuller and Haygood to their communities, local government and our organization,” League Executive Director Greg Cochran said in a statement. “Municipalities are the foundation of Alabama’s economy and our leadership understands that collaboration and partnerships across all levels are necessary to provide essential resources to foster safe, vibrant communities where our citizens can live, work, play and prosper.”