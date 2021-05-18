Opelika mayor elected president of Alabama League of Municipalities

The Alabama League of Municipalities, a group consisting of over 450 government representatives from local municipalities all over the state, elected Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller to serve as the organization’s president and Tuskegee Mayor Lawrence “Tony” Haygood to serve as vice president at its annual convention in Huntsville, Ala., earlier this month.

The Alabama League of Municipalities was founded in 1935 in order to form a united voice of the state’s cities and towns so they could enact legislation and enable their municipalities to perform their functions more effectively.

“The league is an advocate and does for communities what we are unable to do for ourselves,” Fuller said. “When the state legislature is in session, we have an advocacy team that spends a lot of time with legislators looking out for the best interests of the cities and towns in Alabama, and we want to continue that and build those relationships with other elected officials.”

Fuller previously served as vice president of the league from 2020-2021 and was the chair of the league’s committee on state and federal legislation. Along with being an advanced certified municipal official, Fuller also serves on the board of directors for the Alabama Municipal Funding Corporation.