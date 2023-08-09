Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has been resting in the hospital after undergoing surgery for a ruptured appendix, the City of Opelika announced early Wednesday.

He underwent an appendectomy on Saturday and he’s expected to make a full recovery, community relations officer Leigh Krehling said.

“We just wanted folks to know he was ok, healing, and doing great,” Krehling said. “He’s kind of a jokester and he said he wanted to make sure people listen to their body. That was his biggest message coming out of this.”

Fuller, who has served as mayor for nearly 20 years, said his biggest regret was choosing not to listen to his body.

“People should never ignore the warning signs,” Fuller said. “A ruptured appendix is a serious thing and can be fatal. I’m healing and am looking forward to getting back to work. My family and I are grateful for your prayers.”