Opelika mayor: trick-or-treating is still allowed

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller used time at Tuesday night's city council meeting to make a clarification about trick-or-treating in the city on Halloween this year.
The clarification comes after the city posted an online message Sept. 15 stating door-to-door trick-or-treating would not be hosted by the city.
“We didn’t cancel Halloween -- We can’t cancel Halloween any more than we can cancel Easter or Christmas,” the mayor said. “Opelika as a municipality will not be hosting a city-organized date and time for trick-or-treating. Neighborhoods are, of course, free to host events at their own risk.”
Fuller said he asks that trick-or-treaters respect the “porch light practice” and not knock on the doors of houses with darkened porch lights.
“It’s going to be dark at my house, so don’t come by trying to get candy because I won’t respond, and I expect a lot of folks will be like us,” Fuller said. “If the porch light is on they’ll welcome trick-or-treaters, and if the porch light is not on they’re probably not welcome. I hope everyone has a safe Halloween.”
Though the city announced it will not be hosting trick-or-treating or a Fall Festival this year, the city council unanimously approved a special appropriation of $500 from the city’s parks and recreation department to Opelika Main Street to sponsor the Main Street Downtown Drive-thru Trick or Treat event.
The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Opelika. Families are invited to drive through a Halloween-decorated downtown and receive candy from their vehicles.
They are also encouraged to decorate their cars.
